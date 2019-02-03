BYRON, Ga. — Kathy Williams has been doing hair since she graduated cosmetology school in 1992.

She actually didn't finish her state certification test, but that didn't stop her from passing and later opening her own businesses.

Williams opened her first salon in Fort Valley in 1997, but after a few years of being in the business, she says she stepped back.

Now, she's ready move forward with Salon Destiny.

"I've really enjoyed it. I knew that I wanted to come back into the business full force as opposed to doing it part time or a little less than part time," Williams said. "So now I'm back in the business full time, and I'm excited about it. I'm excited about it because I've always loved doing hair and making women beautiful and making them feel good about themselves."

Salon Destiny had its official grand opening on Feb. 23, but it didn't come without some challenges.

"Actually the salon itself has been open for several months, but I had experienced a death of my last living parent, my mother passed away, and after that I experienced a heart attack as well and other challenges," Williams said.

She says that's what makes opening full-time that much more special.

"It felt really good to open and have family and friends and of course my church family here to support me on Saturday," Williams said. "It was a great day, and I was really excited being in Byron, Georgia. I was born and raised in Fort Valley, Georgia, so I'm not far from home, I'm still a hometown girl."

Williams says she offers basic services like cuts, styling, relaxers, weave and extensions. She also does children's hair, but has an age requirement.

Williams says she's looking to add more services in the future like makeup and nails, as well as sell boutique items.

She wants to hire more workers too.

"I'm just really excited about the entrepreneurship that is upon my life, and I'm just thankful, and I'm just grateful, and I just invite everyone to come out and visit us here at Salon Destiny. If you're looking for a stylist, or you're new to the area, come in and meet us and take advantage of the services that are offered here," Williams said.

Salon Destiny is located at 112 Main Street, Suite E in Byron.