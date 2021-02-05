'I'm never going to stop fighting for them': Macon parents raise awareness about rare blood disorder affecting their sons

The CDC says Hemophilia A affects 1 in 5,000 male births. That is about 400 new babies being born with hemophilia each year.

MACON, Ga. — Two and a half years ago, Ashley and David Hall's son Harrison was born with a rare blood condition called hemophilia.

"I've dealt with this for 32 years, it runs in my family," Ashley said.

Hemophilia is a rare disorder in which blood does not clot normally.

"There's different types of hemophilia. There's Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B. That determines what factor you're missing in your blood," Ashley said.

Just three weeks ago, Ashley and David's son, Maverick, was born with severe hemophilia.

"Severe hemophilia means that he has less than 1% clotting factor in his blood, where as the average person could have 80 to 100 percent." Hall said.

Because people with hemophilia lack the proteins to form blood clots, they're given treatments to help stop bleeding episodes.

"Our one son, he knows he needs medicine to make him feel better, but he doesn't really understand why. He doesn't understand when he's getting a shot, and I'm like, 'this is actually saving your life right now,'" she said.

"Hemophilia kids, I mean they look normal, you know? They look like your everyday child," David said.

Ashley says, even though they look normal, they're still going to have to take it easier than other children. If not, they can bleed excessively internally and externally, and get easily bruised.

"When he has a head injury, we have to factor immediately and take him to the ER to get a CT, because at any point, you don't know if they can have a brain bleed," she said.

Ashley and David say they want everyone to know how serious this disease is, and for their baby boys to live a normal life.

"I'll never stop talking about this, I'm never going to stop fighting for them. I mean I have to, they can't talk for themselves," Ashley said.