They're the college football team that everyone loves to hate. Alabama takes on the Georgia Bulldogs this Saturday.

While it's hard to find fans rooting for the Tide around these Georgia roots, our Crimson Tide fan Ensley Nichols went searching around Macon to see if she would be the only one cheering them on.

"He was a huge Alabama fan -- that's kind of how I became a big Alabama fan," says Wendi Worthington.

A family that bleeds crimson, Worthington grew up loving Alabama football. "I love football in general. Alabama is just in my blood," said Worthington.

Around Dawg Nation, it isn't always easy to rep the Alabama script "A," or say the two words that drives dawg fans crazy, "Roll Tide."

Some may see Alabama as the villains of college football, but when Worthington comes across "Bama haters" she brushes it off and says, "'Roll Tide.' I wish the best for Georgia, but when we come out on top, I'm still going to say 'Roll Tide.'"

For fans like Becky Smart, coming from a family of Georgia fans seems hard to escape, "My son kind of gets it at school. I'll take him to school and drop him, and his favorite teachers will walk by and say, 'Go Dawgs,' and he will just shake his head and say, 'Roll Tide.'"

The Dawgs currently hold the SEC championship title after last year's win, but Smart says she believes Bama is ready for the rematch.

"It'll be especially hard if Alabama loses, that would be the most difficult part. I told my husband we would have to sell our house and move, but I just walk around with my head held high -- the record speaks for itself, you don't have to say too much," says Smart.

Alabama is on the road to 18. Next stop Atlanta, to take on the Dawgs for the SEC championship title. If Alabama wins this Saturday, it would be their 27th SEC championship title.

