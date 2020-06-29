'I'm very concerned': Dublin Police investigating after deadly shooting in Walmart Parking lot

Police say Walmart employee Jaron Darrisaw killed 28-year-old Kristopher Oneal.

DUBLIN, Ga. — A Walmart employee is in jail on murder charges and a man is dead after a shooting in Dublin. Wanya Reese went to Dublin to find more information on the investigation.

The latest homicide in Dublin happened in the parking lot of Walmart on Sunday night. We spoke with a detective with the Dublin Police department and a community leader to get their reaction on this recent shooting in the city.

"I'm very concerned," Christopher Johnson said, following three weeks of shootings in the city of Dublin.

"It really disrupts what I know -- this community is a very loving, very peaceful community," Johnson said.

Johnson leads Oconee Community Mentoring Association helping keep kids on the right path, but he wasn't happy to hear about Sunday's deadly shooting.

"An altercation between an employee of Walmart and another gentleman that was on the property dropping off an employee, and during the altercation, one of the people did receive several gunshots and was pronounced dead at the scene," Lieutenant Detective Over Investigation Stacey Sapp said.

Police say Walmart employee Jaron Darrisaw killed 28-year-old Kristopher Oneal. That's the sixth homicide in the city this year compared two in 2019 according to Sapp.

"If you get yourself out of the situation, there won't be a situation," Sapp said

Johnson hopes crime slows down and people find better ways to solve problems.

"You know, the community can be creative in doing something to get people to create activities for people to get out and have some fun," Johnson said.

