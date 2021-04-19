'I'm very proud': Warner Robins woman named first-ever woman Rookie Firefighter of the Year

"I'm very happy that my department thinks highly enough of me to give me this award, and I'm very proud to have it," said Kadie Peterman.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Fire Department recently named its' Rookie Firefighter of the Year. It's an award that's been given since 2012, but Chief Ross Moulton says this year was special -- Kadie Peterman was the first woman to be awarded.

"I'm very happy that my department thinks highly enough of me to give me this award, and I'm very proud to have it," said Peterman.

Peterman started with the department in 2019. She says before then she struggled in deciding what her future looked like. She wanted a career where she could help those in need, so when she heard the fire department was hiring, she gave it a shot.

"I really enjoy going out and actually getting the skills and learning what I need to learn to actually help people and like their worst moments of their life, knowing that I could actually have a hand and making it a little bit better," she said.

Aside from fighting fires, Peterman says she also loves saving animals.

"We showed up to a lady in a parking lot one day and it was pouring down rain, and there was a kitten in the engine of her car," said Peterman.

Jennifer Minyard is a paramedic at Houston Healthcare. She says Peterman is helpful on scene with EMS.

"Kadie, I'm very proud of you. I love working with you. Way to go," she said.

Minyard says firefighters are her second set of eyes and hands. She says Peterman should be proud of her hard work.

"There are women out there who take on these big challenges and I'm proud of them that they do it and Katie does a great job at it," said Minyard.

Peterman says she lives by the quote, "You can do anything you put your mind to." She says she couldn't have done it without the support of her team.

"This is the best job in the world," she said.