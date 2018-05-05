Ready, Set, Blast off!

That's exactly what young minds did at the Museum of Aviation as students let their imaginations soar at the the 29th Georgia Annual Young Astronauts' Day on Saturday.

Students from first to eighth grade took part in 15 different hands-on science and technology workshops.

Some of the student activities included making rockets and parachutes and studying real moon rocks.

Playing with mini BB8 robots the kids really felt like they were at space camp and astronaut candidate, Heidi Hammerstein says getting the kids involved so early is essential.

"I think it's setting the ground work that necessary for a bright future. I hope it motivates some kids to stay in science and engineering and work towards a future in space," she says.

If your kids weren't able to make it on Saturday, no worries.

The Museum of Aviation already has a day picked out for Young Astronauts Day next year. T

hey want to have it on May 4th to have even more fun-filled Star War events for the kids.

© 2018 WMAZ