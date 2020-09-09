Officers were given 50 gift cards thanks to a donation from a local insurance agent.

INDIANAPOLIS — A gift from a local business owner is helping IMPD officers encourage more positive interactions with the public.

For the past month, officers in the city’s East District have been outfitted with $10 gift cards to randomly give to citizens during their daily interactions.

“It’s been great. This has been very rewarding and absolutely nice to have something to break the ice for us and then be able to continue conversations and leave a positive impact behind it,” said Officer Roman Williams-Ervin.

IMPD calls it the "Good Neighbor 10 Bucks Project," hoping to create conversations and comfort between officers and the community.

“It’s definitely more helpful given the environment and time that we are in. it’s helpful because it leaves that lasting positive impact,” Williams-Ervin said.

Officers were given 50 gift cards thanks to a donation from Ben Kemp, a local insurance agent.

“Since they are just interacting all the time, I just thought it would be something people could look favorably upon, and I said let’s try that,” Kemp said.