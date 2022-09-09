Family of music legend Otis Redding has high hopes as Macon arts center breaks ground

The center is intended to hold programs for students age 3-18, including music education classes, learning labs, and a performance stage.

MACON, Ga. — Members of Otis Redding's family and the Macon community gathered to break ground at the new Otis Redding Center for the Arts Friday morning.

The Otis Redding Foundation celebrated the start of their 15,000 square foot building.

It will be located at Cotton Avenue and Cherry Street, just steps away from the current Otis Redding Museum.

For years, the Otis Redding Foundation has inspired young people to explore the arts.

Dakari Williams, also known as the artist DKOMX, was the DJ for the event.

Williams says he is a former camper of the Otis Redding Foundation. From the ages of 12-17, he attended as a camper, but in recent years, he's been a camp leader.

Williams says the foundation has helped shape him into the man he is today.

"Because of the Otis Redding Foundation, I go to an HBCU, I go to FAMU," he says.

It's also helped form his career as an artist.

"I've opened for big name artists like Lil Baby, MoneyBagg Yo, Big Boi, and Pastor Troy," Williams adds.

He has also found inspiration through the examples of Otis Redding.

"Its inspired me to keep to myself a genuine honesty, because that's what Otis had, so for the main part, I try to keep that with all my music, and touch as many people as possible," he adds.

Through the music center, Karla says the Redding Foundation hopes to foster more artists like Williams.

"I know that this is so, so, important to my dad, as he looks down. And [he] is so proud of inspiring my mom to instill in all of us to do what is right," she says.

And she says that right thing is, "To take care of the people in your community. Everybody's not able to experience the things that all people experience, and we want to be accessible to all people from all walks of life."

Karla adds that she hopes all children and families take advantage of the state of the art facility, and Williams agrees.

"My biggest hope is that a kid on a regular day can just come here after school every day and just create -- create, create, create. As much as they can. If they feel something in their hearts, than they can put it out," he says.

The Redding Foundation hopes to see the doors open to their center within 12-18 months.

During the ceremony, Macon Bibb County awarded the family a proclamation declaring September 9-10, 2022, as Zelma and Otis Redding Weekend.

Karla says she appreciates the inclusion of her mother Zelma, because she was instrumental is the creation of the center.

The weekend is full of celebrations for the King of Soul.

Friday night at 7 p.m., the foundation is hosting a red carpet event at the Grand Opera House.

The concert will host Grammy award-winning pianist Robert Glasper and Mickey Guyton.

Saturday night, also at 7 p.m., The foundation is having its "Big 'O' Homecoming" at the Hargray Capitol Theatre. Feature performers include Kendra Morris, The Monophonics, and War and Treaty.