An "Impractical Joker" is coming to Macon. Here's how to get tickets

MACON, Ga. — A member of the TV show "Impractical Jokers" is coming to Macon to perform in October.

Sal Vulcano, a State Island native, is best known for creating and starring in the TruTV show "Impractical Jokers" and for "The Misery Index" on TBS.

He has also performed as part of The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe, and he founded the No Presh Network in 2020, hosting "Hey Babe!" and "Taste Buds" podcasts.

Vulcano is coming to the Macon City Auditorium on Friday, Oct. 20. Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 14, at 10 a.m. online at ticketmaster.com.