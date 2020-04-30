MACON, Ga. — A day that originally looked to bring a risk for severe weather ended up bringing flooding rains to parts of Central Georgia.
Shortly after lunchtime Wednesday, showers and thunderstorms began making their approach into Central Georgia.
Fortunately, cloud cover during the morning hours limited afternoon instability, which lowered the severe weather risk.
There was, however, still ample moisture for storms to work with.
Showers continued off and on through the evening and intensified as the cold front moved through into Thursday morning.
Around 10:30 p.m., a band of heavy rain started to train over the same locations extending along to the Peach, Bibb, Jones and Baldwin County lines.
At 11:19 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning to address the high rainfall rates and ongoing flooding in some of these locations.
Rainfall totals reached 3+ inches for much of the area mentioned above. Some locations picked up over 6" of rain!
Macon's rainfall is almost 16 inches above average for the year, so we've seen 2/3 of a year's worth of rain in just 4 months.
