How to improve your mental, financial well-being in 2021

We spoke with some Central Georgia experts to give you some tips on how to maintain a healthy year.

After the deaths of over 350,000 Americans, social isolation, and high unemployment rates, 2020 was an unprecedented year for many.



According to Statista, around 37% of U.S. adults reported symptoms of anxiety and depression. More than 24%of adults say the pandemic had a severe impact on their personal finances.



Professional Counselor Heather Prunty and Financial Advisor Sherri Goss both encourage people to stay on top of their mental health and financial well-being in 2021.

Prunty says keep an eye on yourself and how you're feeling.



“Moving forward into this new year, we know we can't change the past, but we can definitely set new goals,” Prunty said.

“Checking in with yourself. How are you doing? Are you eating? Like you should? Are you getting enough rest? Is there exercise? Do you have an outlet where you can talk to someone?,” she said.



She suggests coping with your difficulties from 2020 and reading daily positive affirmations.