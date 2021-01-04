In Real Life Comedy Tour sets Macon stop for June

Comedian Mike Epps will be joined by multiple other entertainers on stage at the Macon Coliseum.

MACON, Ga. — As life begins to return to normal, entertainment shows are returning to Central Georgia.

This week, tickets go on sale for the Macon stop of the In Real Life Comedy Tour.

Spectra General Manager David Aiello says he wanted to bring the tour to Macon because he believes laughter can help people through these difficult times.

"People always want to be entertained. This is going to allow people to come relax, share a couple of laughs, forget about everything they've had to experience in the last year-and-a-half," Aiello said.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.