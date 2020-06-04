MACON, Ga. — Quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic means spending a lot more time with your partner.

Thousands of people are figuring out how to work, parent, and simply get along under one roof all day long. For many, there's a learning curve to it.

Bruce Conn, a licensed marriage and family therapist with Coliseum Medical Centers, says to plan activities together.

"Do a puzzle together, do a project around the house, a lot of people are redoing their gardens," Conn said.

With that, make sure you're balancing 'we time' and 'me time,' so have structure in your day. Make time to do your work but also spend time with your partner. Conn says this creates balance for you and your significant other.

"You're always going to have a 'pursuer' and a 'distancer.' You're going to have someone who wants space, and then there's someone who wants a little more closeness," Conn said. "You got to find a perfect tension between those two."

Being under one roof, it's easy for tensions to rise. Conn says the key to any relationship is communication, especially right now. His advice is to simply be kind.

"Try to listen, try to love the other person, and listen to their needs, and don't be demanding in your frustration," Conn said. "We all have buttons, we all have triggers, but don't blame the other for those buttons and triggers."

Though it's easy to find the negative in being stuck at home, Conn says this is an opportunity for all couples to grow their relationship.

"All of us as individuals have a chance to strengthen ourselves individually, to do more intentionally what we want to do," Conn said.

Conn says also to be thoughtful, reasonable, and rational with each other during this time.

