BUTLER, Georgia — Friday, people in the city of Butler are preparing for their inaugural Taylor Made Fall Festival.

The county originally known for its annual Georgia Strawberry Festival is switching gears to celebrate its sand industry.

"We are a sand industry around here," says Taylor County Chamber of Commerce executive director Shonda Blair. "In middle Georgia, we don't have a beach for people to go to, but we do have beautiful sand."

For the event, Blair called in Bill and Marianne Knight of The Sand Lovers. The sand-sculpting couple came in from Florida to create a five-foot-tall sculpture with Taylor County's new logo.

"When we rolled out our new logo, which is 'Georgia Grown, Taylor Made for You,'" says Blair. "We decided 'Hey, we need to expand on that.' Give them a taste of what Taylor County has to offer."

The sand sculpture will take a whole day to finish and features a scarecrow, fall leaves, and a pumpkin.

The festival will also have an amateur sand sculpting competition, a petting zoo, bounce houses, and plenty of games for kids of all ages.

The festival kicks off with a one-mile fun run at 8 a.m. on Saturday. The rest of the festival runs from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the Taylor County Recreational Department.

