DUBLIN — The Emerald City is getting a new park that even kids with special needs can enjoy.

They say teamwork makes the dream work, and that is especially true with Lake Leisure Park. All it took was a few people coming together to transform it.

Taking a look at Lake Leisure off Veterans Boulevard, "It had gotten into disrepair, the pond had drained down, the dam had gone out," Allan Yauck said.

Back in 2015, the bridge over the river was broken, the grass was overgrown, and the lake had been drained.

"This has been a labor of love. We have had [a lot] of folks that have volunteered, we have paid very little for [repairs], but of course, the playground, we have paid a lot for it," Yauck said.

With the added help, the lake was repaired.

"But then we thought a little bit more and said, let's have an inclusive playground," Yauck said.

That thought became a more than $100,000 reality -- a park for kids with or without special needs.

"These children, they deserve a place to play," Yauck said.

It's an inclusive playground not only for children, but a park for Veterans at the Carl Vinson VA medical center.

"My daddy, who was a patient at the VA Hospital, said you need to do something, so he challenged me to come out here and get involved," Scott Beasley said.

Now the new playground is ready for a grand opening next Friday, November 16.

"It's beautiful. It's right in the middle of the city, it's a great city, and it's just as nice out here as it can be," Beasley said.

The park was fully paid for by donations from local businesses and even community members making private donations.

© 2018 WMAZ