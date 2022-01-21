Indian restaurant in Macon's Bloomfield neighborhood gets new owners, recipes

Bombay Curry's co-owner says he wants to make food from his soul to share with Macon.

MACON, Ga. — A new Indian restaurant in Macon is cooking up some of your favorite authentic recipes.

Bombay Curry co-owner Mohammad Jeweo says he and his business partners decided to open in Macon after previously being in Atlanta.

"We are three friends, we used to work in restaurants for several years," he said.

Moving was scary because Jeweo didn't know how much business they would get.

"My friends here said, 'You don't need to be scared, because you have good quality food,'" he said.

They serve street food, Indo Chinese, Hakka noodles, and more.

He says the most important thing to him are his customers and the feedback they give.

"If you have any advice, any suggestions, any compliments, just let us know. We can improve our service, quality of food," said Jeweo.

But he's confident that his food will win people over.

"They can feel that it's real Indian food," he said. "Some of our customers ask for customized dishes, we always try to make it."

To sum up what he hopes to serve the Macon community: "Good food, good service."

They are open Tuesday-Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. You can find them at 3892 Bloomfield Village Drive in the Serena Plaza.

The deliver through third-party businesses like GrubHub and offer takeout, or you can dine-in.