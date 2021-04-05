Indictment: Albert Booze used Taser in fatal fight with Bibb jail guards

A grand jury this week indicted Booze on charges of murdering Deputy Christopher Knight

MACON, Ga. — A Bibb County grand jury has indicted jail inmate Albert Booze on charges of murdering a corrections officer in April.

The indictment also has new details on the night Booze allegedly stabbed and killed Deputy Christopher Knight.

Booze apparently grabbed a Taser and used it to assault several guards, according to the indictment.

It says Booze also threatened several other officers during the April 6 fight, and it links Knight's death to Booze's alleged gang membership.

It says Booze stabbed the officer "to maintain or increase his status" as a Crips gang member.

In April, investigators said Booze used a knife that he took from Knight, but didn't mention a Taser. The indictment does not say whose Taser Booze used, or how he got it.

Both the Bibb County Sheriff's Office and the GBI referred questions to the Macon District Attorney's Office.

13WMAZ reported last week that Booze was one of nine Bibb County murder suspects who were granted bond by local judges because they hadn't been indicted within the deadline set by state law.

Another one of the nine was also indicted Tuesday.

She is Passion Watkins, accused of killing her pregnant stepmother, Melanie Powers, in April 2020.

Watkins now faces seven charges, including malice murder, felony murder and feticide. She's being held on a $200,000 bond.