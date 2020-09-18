Indoor adventure park set to open in north Macon this fall

The 53,000 square foot building will be home to double level go-carting, zip lining, golf and more.

MACON, Ga. — Ziplining, double level go-carting, and mini golfing.

Those are just some of the activities Steven Jackson says folks will be able to do at a new indoor adventure park in Macon.

Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park is set to come to 156 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd., the old K Mart building, this fall.

The Macon location will be one of nearly 250 franchise locations across the country.

Jackson is the franchise co-owner of Macon's Urban Air location along with his wife, Kyanne, and another couple from Atlanta, Lonnie and Alison McReynolds .

Jackson says the 53,000-square foot building will also have wall climbing, laser tag, and eight birthday party rooms.

“Full of excitement. 20 different attractions under one roof,” Jackson said. “Like I said, we call ourselves an indoor amusement park.”

Here’s a list of all the attractions at Urban Air:

Spin zone

Flip zone

Dodgeball

Laser tag

Apex

Basketball course

Drop zone

Battle beam

Performance pit

Soft play

Warrior course

Climbing wall

Ropes course

Zip line \ sky rider

Climbing hill

Wipe out

Leap of faith

Go karts

Multi sport simulator

The facility will bring 100 new jobs to Macon when it opens. Jackson says they’ve put out application links on their website and Facebook page, and they’ve already received over 220 applications.

“That’s a good thing,” he said. “We’re looking to hire within the next 20 or 30 days.”

Jackson says Urban Air is be kid friendly and fun for adults too. He calls it a "one-stop-shop" for family entertainment needs.

The park will have a full café where they’ll serve beer and wine.

“Urban Air is a place where you won’t have to just drop off your kids, it will be a place where the family can meet and everyone will be able to enjoy themselves,” Jackson said.

The Macon native says he and his family travel to Atlanta often for entertainment, so he’s happy to now be able to bring some fun to the Central Georgia area to enjoy.

“I feel like it’s a blessing to be able to bring something back to my hometown,” he said.

Jackson says there will be temperature checks upon entry at Urban Air and they will be implementing social distancing inside.