Driving around Eisenhower Parkway, you can spot many vacant stores in large shopping centers like the old Target, Dick's Sporting Goods, or Home Depot.

Stephen Adams, head of the Macon-Bibb Industrial Authority, says they have an idea for a program to solve what they call industrial blight, which they'd like to name Macon Bright.

Adams says he'd like to issue about $25 million worth of bonds to outside companies to renovate those spaces, making them better than they were before.

"We're trying to reduce the risk to developers while not reducing any tax dollars any revenue coming in," said Adams.

Adams says the investors would have 5 years to renovate the space and try to sell it to larger companies. They've already had some interest.

"We have one in the queue that's very eager to see this be implemented so they can go in and buy a building, so I think we will have an early success," said Adams.

Adams says the worst-case scenario is that the developers don't find companies to move in, but the county continues to grow their tax base. Best case scenario the old buildings get cleaned up and filled with new businesses.