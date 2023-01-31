Macon Transit Authority raises bus rates for the first time in 15 years

Bus rates will jump 50 cents to $1.75 each way. Paratransit rides will now be $3.50.

MACON, Ga. — Bus rides in Macon are about to get a bit more expensive.

That's because the Macon Transit Authority is raising its fares for the first time in 15 years. CEO Craig Ross says nobody wanted to raise the rates, but with inflation, it was just something that had to happen. Many people at Terminal Station Tuesday afternoon say they understand.

Many Maconites like Glenda Rachel depend on the bus to get around. She uses the bus several times a week.

"Back and forth to a program that I'm enrolled in, and a lot of my errands as well, and sometimes even to church," Rachel said. "It's convenient. It's dependable."

According to the transit authority, it's one of the cheapest rides in the state, at $1.25 each way. That price will soon change after a vote Tuesday night by the authority's board. They approved a 50-cent rate increase. Ross says it's mostly due to inflation. The agency says gas expenses alone are nearly double what they were before the pandemic.

Robert Reynolds says he doesn't necessarily like the change, but he gets it.

"Inflation is inflation, I mean, we've got to live, we've got to eat, we've got to take a ride," Reynolds said.

Ross says the authority's paratransit rides are legally required to be double the base rate, so those will go up to $3.50 a ride. That's up $1 from the current rate. Mark-Anthony White says he thinks the new rates are a bit pricey.

"I understand that it may need to increase because everything is going up and stuff like that, but it is steep," he said.

There's no timeline for when the rate increases would take effect. First, the transit authority has to give opportunities to the public for folks to share any concerns they might have. After that, the authority can set a date and make it official.