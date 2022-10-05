Fines for blowing leaves in the gutter increase and other info from Macon-Bibb County Commission meeting

MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb County Commissioner increased the fine for blowing leaves into the gutter from $25 to $250 after recent flooding issues.
During its Committee of the Whole and regular session, commissioners also agreed to hire Department of Corrections offenders for local work details and distributed grant funds for programs combating domestic violence and local Community Development Block Grants.
To help keep storm drains clear and reduce flash flooding, the Macon-Bibb County Commission increased fines for blowing leaves into the gutter.
Commissioner Bill Howell, who also serves on the Macon Water Authority, initiated the change after flooding stranded cars on Zebulon Road over the Labor Day Weekend. Commissioner Elaine Lucas voted against the measure after expressing concerns the fee was too high for poor citizens.
Lucas also thought law enforcement has enough to deal with without policing gutters, but Howell said MWA plans to deputize some employees to issue citations, which has the support of the sheriff.
The Commission also voted to hire Department of Corrections offender work details, with Commissioner Virgil Watkins voting against the plan. Watkins favors hiring local contractors instead.
Here are the highlights from Tuesday’s meetings at City Hall which also included a public hearing about abandoning some right-of-way property at First and Pine Streets and selling the land.
