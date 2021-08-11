Georgia may finally get high-speed rail system via infrastructure bill

Sen. Jon Ossoff’s office says a study has been drafted for the Atlanta-Savannah rail line with the proposed stop in Macon.

MACON, Ga. — Congress passed a trillion-dollar infrastructure bill, but what does that mean for Central Georgia? Potentially, the state could get a high-speed rail system that makes a stop in Macon.

"I think it signals the beginning of a great new period of redevelopment and construction,” former Macon Mayor Robert Reichert said.

Reichert says there have been talks of a rail system coming through the city for years, but as it moves one step closer, "It has reignited a lot of the enthusiasm and interest in rail improvements between Macon and Atlanta, not just for passengers, but for freight," he said.

The proposed line would move between Atlanta, Macon, and Savannah, but so far, it's too soon to say when or even if you could board a train in Macon. A communications director from Senator Jon Ossoff's office says there is a draft to begin an environmental impact study, which is a "huge" step towards building a new rail line. Pete Buttigieg, the U.S. Secretary of Transportation, says this bill will have an impact on jobs.

"We need mechanics maintaining transit vehicles, drivers operating them, construction workers rebuilding those roads and bridges. Most of those jobs will be available whether you have a college degree or not," Buttigieg said.

Whether that means more jobs or easier transit, Reichert says he wants to see the rail line here.

"I want to see Macon and Atlanta get to be at the forefront of that redevelopment and improvement," Reichert said.