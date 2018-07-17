Houston County Director of Operations Robbie Dunbar says infrastructure work is harder than it looks, especially when it involves digging underground and trying to avoid what's already down there.

"The only way to determine the vertical depth is to physically pothole very carefully down till you can visually observe that underground utility," said Dunbar.

'Potholing,' he said, is the practice of slowly digging down to a spot where crews suspect a utility line until they make visual contact with it.

Crews working on the corner of Osigian Boulevard and Margie Drive underlined how difficult it is about a week and a half ago. While installing fiber optic cables, they nicked a gas line.

Billy Meeks, the city's natural gas supervisor, told 13WMAZ at the time the line break forced police to shut down the streets for several hours and temporarily cut off gas to more than ten homes and businesses.

Montie Walters, Warner Robins utility department director, said it wasn't an isolated incident.

Over the past roughly six weeks, he said the city's seen three gas lines and another utility (either water or electric, he wasn't certain) damaged.

Walters said that's an uptick from what's commonly seen in the International City, but there's a good reason for it: two companies, Hargray and A2D Incorporated, are spearheading an effort to lay down fiber optic cable throughout the city. They have around nine crews working on the project and with that many people digging, Dunbar says some accidents are bound to happen.

"Sometimes it's inevitable," said Dunbar. "Even when you're digging very carefully you still nick a utility."

Dunbar says occasionally when that happens, the damage to utility lines can have serious consequences.

"With gas you could have an explosion or you could get into an evacuation situation when you're in an areas where there's a big gas leak," he said.

However, Dunbar and Walter both say none of the line breaks have been even close to that serious so far.

There have been no reported injuries and Walters says utility service has been restored quickly each time it's been knocked out.

He added that although utility line damage is on an uptick, it's a small one.

Walters also said that the city took extra precautions to make sure it's main high pressure gas lines stay undamaged throughout the projects. They run underneath major roads like Watson Boulevard and Russell Parkway.

