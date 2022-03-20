Ingles Kitchen Crew brings 'Smokin' BBQ to the Cherry Blossom Festival

Smokin' Joe Lasher brigs his team to Downtown Macon to give out free BBQ Pork samples.

MACON, Ga. — Downtown Macon just couldn't keep their hands to themselves, especially when Smokin' Joe is giving out free BBQ pork samples.

"I like to consider myself pretty good at smokin', but he's got me beat," said Joe Vaughan.

Ingles Market, one of the major sponsors of the Cherry Blossom Festival and the Dock Dog Diving Competition, set up shop with Smokin' Joe Lasher to smoke some pulled pork.

The food truck made its way to town Saturday, and Smokin' Joe and his team did a live tutorial on the secrets of cooking smoked pork the Smokin' Joe way.

"Let it get to about 200 degrees-internal. Take the wrap off, put it back on the smoker and let it get some bark on there, but the key is to trim out some of the fat from the beginning," said Lasher.

Smokin' Joe and his crew plan to attend the Cherry Blossom Festival in Conyers next weekend.