Authorities investigating after inmate found dead in Dodge County Jail

DODGE COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after an inmate was found dead in their cell on Thursday.
In a press release, Dodge County Sheriff Brian Robinson said at around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday they found 21-year-old Alvaro Nathan Gomez dead in his cell.
They say there is no sign of foul play, but as with any custody death, they have to conduct an investigation.
The investigation is still ongoing.
