Investigation underway at Troup County Jail after inmate dies in custody

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Troup County Sheriff's officials are investigating an inmate's death. It happened Tuesday evening.

Deputies responded to an inmate having difficulty breathing just around 9 p.m. The inmate was taken to the medical unit inside the jail.

Authorities said that the inmate became unresponsive after receiving treatment from the medical staff, who performed CPR.

The inmate, later identified as 46-year-old Torreges Bray, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

According to deputies, Bray was in jail charged with multiple charges, including Sentenced Superior which is a felony charge.

Officials are still investigating the cause of death.

Troup County deputies stated that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation will conduct an independent investigation.

No other information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.

