Inmate killed during fight at Baldwin State Prison, GDC says

Johnny Vaughn was killed at Baldwin State Prison in Hardwick, Ga. The Georgia Department of Corrections is still investigating.

HARDWICK, Ga. — An inmate at Baldwin State Prison is dead after a fight involving multiple inmates, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

In an email to 13WMAZ, the GDC said that 39-year-old Johnny Vaughn was killed on Wednesday while at the prison.

According to the department, Vaughn was convicted of rape in Richmond County and was sentenced to life in prison.

According to the GDC, the death is being investigated by the Georgia Department of Professional Standards. They say Vaughn's body was turned over to the coroner who will determine the cause of death.

The Department of Correction is also waiting on an autopsy from the GBI.

The GDC says that additional details are not available because the investigation is ongoing.

Baldwin State Prison is located in Hardwick.

On Saturday, Houston County Coroner James Williams told 13WMAZ that an inmate at the McEver Detention Center in Perry had died.

Earlier this month, a correction officer at Smith State Prison, 42-year-old Robert Clark, was killed by an inmate while transporting two inmates from the prison's dining hall. Another inmate stepped in to aid Clark and he was also assaulted.

Back in 2021, the U.S. Justice Department announced an investigation into "whether Georgia provides prisoners reasonable protections from physical harm at the hands of other prisoners."

