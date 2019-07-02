OGLETHORPE, Ga. — Several inmates were sent to the hospital after a fight at Macon State Prison on Wednesday.

Georgia Department of Corrections spokesperson Lori Benoit says none of the injuries were life-threatening. She also says all staff members are safe.

Benoit says right now the Office of Professional Standards is investigating the fight and because of that, they don't have any more information they can provide right now.

According to the Department of Corrections, Macon State Prison can house up to 1,762 men. It opened in 1994.

It's located in Oglethorpe, about an hour southwest of Macon.