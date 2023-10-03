Inmates injured after fight at Macon State Prison

No staff members were injured, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

MACON COUNTY, Ga. — At least three inmates were hospitalized after a brawl at Macon State Prison in Oglethorpe Wednesday.

By email, the state Department of Correction says two of them are expected to return to the prison Wednesday night and the third was in stable condition.

They said guards broke up the fight, and no staff was injured.

They declined to release any further information.

Macon State, a level-five maximum-security prison, has a reputation as one of the nation's most violent prisons.

In 2020, six inmates were murdered in less than six months, according to state records.

The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating deaths in Georgia prisons, claiming that understaffing has bred violence, suicides and inhumane conditions.

The state has refused to release records to federal investigators on the number of crimes happening behind bars, prosecutors say.

