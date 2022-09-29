Inside activities to do with family during bad weather

Until skies are clear, here are some ways to keep busy and have fun.

MACON, Ga. — Severe weather is coming to Central Georgia as the southeast feels the effects of Tropical Storm Ian.

With that in mind, many will shelter indoors to weather the storm until the skies clear.

For many, this could lead to feelings of boredom from being trapped inside, which only gets worse if you lose power.

Here are fun activities you can do with the family during severe weather while keeping an eye on the latest storm information.

1. A Pillow Fort

This one is a classic. We loved the days of moving the whole couch and bringing the biggest pillows from the closet and beds to snuggle up with our parents and siblings.

This one is easy to do, and all you need is several sheets and large pillows to form a canopy. Then, you can add fairy lights and your favorite stuffed animals to make the fort much more fun to play and nap in through the storm.

2. A Dance Party

An idle body means boredom is sure to arise. To help beat the bore, turn on a speaker and have a dance party.

A storm will seem much less scary when you're jamming out to your favorite songs with the people you love.

You can even make it a rave by turning off the lights and flashing your flashlights on the ceiling.

3. Make Slime

The obsession people have with slime has exploded over the past few years. Making it at home is not only easy but also a fun experience that will create hours of fun.

The ingredients are everyday household staples and won't take long to make.

4. Tell Family Stories

A powerful storm can take a while to pass. But, it is an excellent opportunity to get closer to those you love most.

Sit in a circle with some snacks and photo albums, then tell stories and remember fond times you've had with each other.

It won't take long until you and your family are so far down memory lane that the chaos outside will seem like it's not even happening.

5. Make paper airplanes or origami.

Storms are a great chance to get creative. There are many online instructions for making all kinds of beautiful creations for various skill levels.

You and yours will have so much fun bonding over your creatures even if they don't turn out picture-perfect.

6. Indoor Bowling

If you have some empty juice or soda bottles lying around and a small to medium-sized ball, you can make an indoor bowling lane.

The joy of competition makes any severe weather incident much more bearable.

7. Minute-to-win-it

Speaking of competition, you and yours will have fun competing against each other in 1-minute challenges.

Such trials include moving a cookie into your mouth from your forehead without your hands, keeping a balloon in the air for 1 minute, wrapping another player with a whole toilet paper roll and many more.

These games can be silly and fun and will get lots of laughs.

8. Indoor camping

Going outside during a storm is unsafe, but you can bring the outdoors indoors.

To indoor camp, your family can chill out in sleeping bags, make smores in the microwave and "fish" in the bathtub with floating toys and sticks.

Most camp activities can be acted out in some fashion, so get creative and have fun.

9. Build an obstacle course

All this takes is some creativity and everyday objects found around the house.

Set a start and finish line and get to put your athletic skills to the test!

10. Host a tea party

It's time to get fancy! When it's stormy outside, it is an excellent opportunity to imagine you somewhere else where it is warm and sunny.

You and your family can put on your Sunday best and brew your favorite drinks with snacks you love and enjoy!