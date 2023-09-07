Inside Disneyland’s newest New Orleans-themed restaurant, ‘Tiana’s Palace’

Upon entering the newly reimagined restaurant, fans are quickly transported into a fully themed bayou experience that sits in the heart of New Orleans Square

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Disneyland foodies are now being served at the park’s newest fanciful foodie venture, a New Orleans-themed restaurant called "Tiana’s Palace."

The quick service restaurant inspired by Disney’s 2009 animated hit movie, “Princess and the Frog” opened to parkgoers on Thursday.

Upon entering the newly reimagined quick service restaurant, fans are quickly transported into a fully themed experience that sits in the heart of New Orleans Square.

"This restaurant is filled with the festive beauty and charm of Tiana’s dream restaurant in the movie and is meant to be a gathering place for family and friends to enjoy delicious meals, just as Tiana and her father James dreamed of," said Kim Irvine, Executive Creative Director at Walt Disney Imagineering.

The menu boasts authentic, New Orleans-themed dishes including gumbo, shrimp and grits and house-filled beignets, and more. The look of Disneyland’s newest restaurant features yellow and gold awnings and decorations that mirror the iconic film version of Tiana’s Palace.

Inside the restaurant, as fans pick their dishes they will find endless references to Princess Tiana and her life.

New Orleans Square and the culture of the vibrant city has remained one of Disneyland’s most iconic areas inside the park. A brand new, New Orleans-themed musical performance is set to debut on the Rivers of America on Sept. 29. The limited-time show called, "The Heartbeat of New Orleans – A Living Mural” will feature projections, upbeat jazz music and talented musicians.

The new food and entertainment additions to New Orleans Square will be paired with the opening of a completely reimagined attraction called “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure” which is scheduled to open in 2024. All of the beloved music and characters from Princess and the Frog movie will tell the story of Tiana's journey. The new ride takes over the same site as the former attraction Splash Mountain which closed in May.