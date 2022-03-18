'We're expecting this to be our largest festival yet': Inside the new Cherry Blossom Festival security measures

They include policies for clear bags and "wanding" visitors to Carolyn Crayton Park.

MACON, Ga. — The 40th anniversary of the Cherry Blossom Festival is just around the corner and there are some new safety precautions this year. They include policies for clear bags and "wanding" visitors to Carolyn Crayton Park.

If you're headed to the Pinkest Party on Earth this month, bring a clear bag. The festival says that's one of their new security measures for 2022. Organizers say they'll make exceptions for medical supply or diaper bags, and they can be searched. Security will also wand guests as they enter the park.

Arah Adams, the festival's marketing and events manager, says this is necessary because the event is running at full capacity this year.

"With the type of events that we are putting on, we do want to ensure that everyone is safe and comfortable in the park. And again, we have crowds and all kinds of people coming from all over the country. We are expecting this to be our largest festival yet," said Adams.

The festival typically partners with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. Captain Wilton Collins says the new security rules are the new norm people can expect at public events nowadays.

"We're not doing anything different than Mercer University doesn't do when they have their football games, or any other games that they have, so it just speeds the process up,” he said. “If you have a clear bag, you can flip it up and down, move on, and go in and have a good time.”

Collins says it's better to be safe than sorry.

"There's always, unfortunately, the possibility of encountering somebody who has something bad on their mind. Seeing those measures in place may make them think twice about not even coming in to begin with," said Collins.

While he thinks the new policies are preventative, the public’s opinion seems skeptical, like Macon resident Ian McNeal.

"I don't know if it's warranted to get wanded to go and look at arts and crafts. It's kind of, you know, a little weird. If that's what we got to do to feel safe, then I think that's the right thing to do,” he said.

Some others think it’s for the best, like Donald Gainey, another Macon resident.

"You know you see the shootings and all the different things that are happening, I think it's a good thing,” he said.

The festival starts March 18. You can check out their website for more information.