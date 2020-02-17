WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — In January, severe weather rolled through Central Georgia.

During our coverage, several of you heard sirens coming from Robins Air Force Base and sent us messages while we were on the air wanting to know what it meant.

After that night, the folks at Robins reached out to us because, like us, they want you to have the most reliable information in severe weather situations.

Run by the 78th Operation Support Squadron, these forecasters are very similar to our weather team. The only difference is that these guys are focused solely protecting the base, its missions and people.

“Everything is specifically tailored to Robins Air Force Base and how we act, that's what our purpose is,” said Sgt. Jarrett Parker

When storms approach, the squadron's virtual SWAT (Severe Weather Action Team) pays close attention to the individual cells in a storm.

If they see anything with the potential for a threat, the entire base needs to know.

“Whether its hail falling or wind happening at the base we have to punch that warning an hour before that actually happens so before a tornado crosses the gate or the threshold within five miles we have to punch it 15 minutes early,” said director of operations, Maj. Adam Bennett.

Because Robins has enormous assets to protect, including planes and thousands of people, crews need time to make sure all of it is protected and that everyone has time to take shelter.

“In the interest of safety of people and the aircraft we have to make these decisions pretty promptly,” said Parker.

In addition to the weather team, Robins keeps more eyes in the sky in the air traffic control tower.

Airmen get an awesome view of storms as they form and can quickly alert pilots when it’s time to take cover.

“Sometimes the sensor doesn't pick up on a lot of clouds that tower guys can easily see,” said weather forecaster, Jenna Walsh.

At the end of the day, all the information and all the systems protect airmen and civilians that protect you at Robins Air Force Base.

So, remember if you hear sirens coming from the base, take them seriously and take shelter.

Also remember that Robins issues its own warnings and does not rely on the National Weather Service to trigger alerts as we do here at 13WMAZ.

MORE FROM ROBINS AFB

Robins Air Force Base opens new software lab in downtown Macon

'It's a huge learning opportunity': Key aircraft visit Robins Air Force Base for training

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.