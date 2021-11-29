Instructors team up for fitness class in Warner Robins to help families for Christmas

The class will raise money to buy Christmas gifts for families in need.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Three fitness instructors in Warner Robins will team up for one day in December for the Step and Zumba Jingle Jam.

Nicole Wilson, Maria Garnto, and Marquita Baldwin will put people through several routines to burn off those extra calories.

The class costs $20 and Wilson says the money raised will help buy Christmas gifts for Central Georgia families in need.

She says she's excited to use her skills and platform to help others this holiday season.

"It's important to me overall, but this time of year I know how hard it can be because I actually came from a single-parent household and times weren't always easy for us either. So, I want to give back," she said.

The class is Saturday, Dec. 4 at Studio Powers on Watson Boulevard. It starts at 1 p.m.