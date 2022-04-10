'Intentionally, illegally filling up our catch basins': Macon-Bibb adopts $250 fine for street litter, debris

Commissioner Bill Howell says it's aimed at lawn care companies blowing grass clippings into drains.

MACON, Ga. — Just a week ago, Macon Water Authority crews cleared storm drains for days preparing for effects from Hurricane Ian.

That storm threat came just weeks after Zebulon Road flooded during a thunderstorm. Bibb commissioners want to make sure that doesn't happen again. Tuesday, they adopted a new plan to raise the fine for anyone dumping trash or yard clippings into the street.

Commissioner Bill Howell sponsored the ordinance. He also serves on the Macon Water Authority board. He says this is one way the authority is trying to educate people on how little things can affect the storm drainage system.

Randy Davidson's south Macon home is the family holiday hub.

"We used to do Easter here, and her grandmother and uncle lived in that house there. The fences weren't there," Davidson said. "Egg relays, water balloon toss."

They still meet there every Christmas Eve, too. The house is full of memories. The street was sometimes full of water, at least until a few months ago. That's when the water authority cleaned out the storm drains, which were full of trash and debris.

"When the guy came out, he had to go empty the truck three times," Davidson said.

Commissioner Howell and the water authority hatched a plan to raise the fine for dumping debris into drains. It's now $250. Howell says landscaping companies are to blame.

"The $250 is directed at companies that are intentionally, illegally filling up our catch basins with grass clippings and any other debris," Howell said.

Davidson says he thinks it's a good deterrent, but he's not sure that's the cause.

"I don't think it's people just dumping into it. It's periodically built up over time," Davidson said.

Howell says they'll roll out the fines slowly, focusing on education. He says down the line though, the fines are definitely a possibility. He encourages people to dispose of their clippings the right way.