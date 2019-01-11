MACON, Ga. — We've heard from some of you about how dark it is along some parts of the interchange along the construction zones in Macon.

After two pedestrian deaths on the interchange in October, we decided to take a closer look at lighting along the interstate.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says the lights aren't on because of the construction happening on the interchange.

Drivers say when you come through at night, you definitely miss the lighting.

"I don't know what the outcome will be" Jarrett Woolfolk said.

Drivers like Woolfolk say it's tough navigating all the roadwork.

"Going through it sometimes it's a little crazy, but maybe there is a bigger plan at hand that maybe I may just not know about," Woolfolk said. "It is pretty dark around the interchange sometimes, especially by the Ocmulgee River."

It's also dark near Hardeman Avenue and Riverside Drive, which are the areas that saw two pedestrian deaths in October.

Penny Brooks with GDOT says contractors disconnected the lighting on the interchange about a year and a half ago.

She says they removed the lights because the old posts and wiring were in the way of the new construction. New lighting is part of the plan before the project wraps up.

In the meantime, they ask you to keep your speed down.

Woolfolk is looking forward to brighter days ahead once this phase of the construction wraps up in 2021.

"I'll probably be greatly appreciated along with a lot of other people in the community," Woolfolk said.

Here is the full statement from Penny Brooks with the GDOT:

According to our project managers and contractors:

The lighting at most of the I-16/I-75 interchange has been disconnected for over a year and half now, as it had to be removed due to it being in conflict with the new construction. However, new lighting will be installed throughout the area once the project is completed.

If you’re referring to the lighting before Exit 164 (Hardeman Ave)/I-75 then that would be Macon-Bibb County’s responsibility.

There’s also the existing lighting on I-75 from the Hardeman on-ramp to the Railroad Bridge before Pierce Ave, it had to be removed for the new construction as well, but new lighting structures will be installed as part of the project.

We have reached out Bibb County and are waiting for there response on this story.

