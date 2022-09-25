International Festival to celebrate different cultures held in Perry

More that 20 countries were represented, and diversity across Middle Georgia was celebrated.

PERRY, Ga. — Folks in Perry could travel the world without leaving downtown on Saturday.

Various cultures came together in downtown Perry to celebrate through song, dance, food, and fun at the second annual Perry International Festival.

The festival says that their mission is to "promote the preservation of heritage and tradition through cultural education and entertainment."

Local talents came out to present different forms of art, dance, and music.

"Personally I love seeing different cultures, learning different languages, learning more dances, so it's really interesting to see how each culture like -has their own different type of dance," said festival-goer Kevin, who's a member of GT Seoulstice.

The festival is happening from noon until 8 p.m., an if you missed it this time around, you can always catch it again next year.