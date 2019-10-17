MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Back in December, we told you about the proposal for a new interstate from Texas to Georgia. Wednesday, the Youth Interstate Coalition was in Baldwin County.

Pamela Jackson is the manager of the Holiday Inn Express in Milledgeville.

On Wednesday morning, she was in the crowd to learn more about the proposed Interstate 14 that would stretch from El Paso, Texas to Augusta, Georgia. She says she supports it.

“I think it'll bring economic growth and development here as well. We look forward to a bunch of new faces as well, so that's exciting. We think everybody that comes in the door has a story, so we've got some more stories that we get to choose from,” she says.

The proposed interstate would run along the current Fall Line Freeway, or state route 540, making Milledgeville one of the major cities along the route.

For Jackson, it would be good for business. “Sometimes, people don't like change, but sometimes, change is good.”

One of the people behind the movement is Frank Lumpkin, the president and Georgia representative for the Youth Infrastructure Coalition.

He says, “It's kind of just where you want it. You don't want an interstate to plow straight through your city, so Milledgeville is in a perfect position for the I-14 route.”

Lumpkin says besides connecting major military bases and easier travel for Georgians, Interstate 14 would benefit local businesses in Baldwin County.

“Right now, Baldwin County and Milledgeville are missing out on many opportunities for tourists to come through and tax dollars to be spent here. It's because they're not on a major thruway highway as they could be if Interstate 14 was here,” he says.

The city of Milledgeville signed a resolution for Interstate 14 in September of 2018. Some of the other Central Georgia cities on board are Warner Robins, Macon, and Butler.

