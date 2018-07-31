It's been just over six months since a string of homicides rocked the Warner Robins community.

Three people were killed in less than ten days -- one at the Tanglewood Apartments, one at a Chevron gas station, and one at the Barberitos Restaurant off of Watson Boulevard.

Two of those crimes officially remain unsolved.

Parker Killian Moore is one of the victims in those unsolved crimes. He was working at Barberitos, filling in for someone else's shift on January 21st, when someone entered the restaurant and fatally shot him.

"I wake up thinking about him, I got to sleep thinking about him," said his mother Leah Maas. "I think about him all day long."

It's been over six months since Maas lost her 23-year-old son. She says she wants answers and so far hasn't gotten many.

"This feeling that they have somebody that they will charge him, that did this to my child... I don't know what that's going to feel like because I haven't had that yet, but it's discouraging and heartbreaking that they don't," said Maas.

Police have not charged anyone for Moore's murder but Captain Chris Rooks with the Warner Robins police department's investigations unit says police think they know who did it: Daniel Franz.

Franz was arrested and charged with murder for the fatal Tanglewood Apartments shooting in January. Hours after that homicide, someone gunned down a Chevron employee only a few miles away.

Rooks says he's certain the Chevron shooter also pulled the trigger in Barberitos. He now says Franz is the primary suspect in those two unsolved killings.

"It is important to know that we feel like the person that's responsible for these crimes is in jail, we think...but of course we have to work the case and develop the evidence to be able to charge him, that is still full force," said Rooks.

Maas says she doesn't think anything will erase her pain, but an arrest would help bring just a bit of closure.

If Franz ends up being charged for killing her son, she says she wants prosecutors to show no mercy.

"If he did do all three, I want the death penalty," said Maas. "That's what I would like to see -- an eye for an eye."

Captain Rooks wouldn't say exactly what's holding up the case for fear of compromising the investigation.

However, he says the department is still working it hard and asking the public for tips.

He says about $14,000 in reward money has been paid out for tips related to this case and there's still more money available.

If you have any information, you can call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

