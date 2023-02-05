Investigator: Juvenile in custody after crews battle house fire on Nelson Street in Macon

They say there was heavy damage to the vacant home and high wind spread some flames to nearby yards.

MACON, Ga. — A vacant house fire was extinguished on Nelson Street in south Macon Tuesday afternoon.

Neighbors told 13WMAZ's Anthony Montalto that someone started the fire and left the house.

Anthony saw Bibb County Sheriff's deputies arrive at the scene off Houston Avenue and put someone in the back of a squad car.

The fire investigator says one juvenile is in custody.

They say there was heavy damage to the vacant home and high wind spread some flames to nearby yards.