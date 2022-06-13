Investigators looking for people who shot at deputies in west Bibb County

According to Sgt. Clay Williams, it happened near the Thomaston Road/Lamar Road roundabout.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are looking for people who reportedly shot at deputies in west Bibb County Monday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Clay Williams, it happened near the Thomaston Road/Lamar Road roundabout.

Bibb Sheriff David Davis says deputies were trying to stop a Dodge Charger because they believed an armed robbery suspect was inside.

Once they got to the roundabout, they flipped on their blue lights and the Charger sped away.

Someone inside the Charger fired shots at a cruiser with two deputies. Davis could not describe the extent of their injuries, or if they had been actually hit by the gunfire.

Monroe County deputy cruisers were also spotted near the scene and Sheriff Brad Freeman tells 13WMAZ his office was just asked to assist. Freeman says about 10-12 of his deputies are helping Bibb County.

Davis is asking for anyone who sees a dark gray Dodge Charger with blacked out rear tail lights to call investigators at 478-751-7500.