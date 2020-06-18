DUBLIN, Ga. — Investigators are looking for two men accused of setting a home and car on fire in Laurens County.

According to a news release from the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office, the fire happened at a home on Shamrock Court on June 14.

They say a fire damaged the vinyl siding of the home and that a 2017 Cadillac XT5 was also set on fire in the driveway.

The news release says video surveillance shows two men setting fire to the house and car, and now they need your help identifying the men.

Rewards are offered of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the arsonists.

If you have any information, you can call the Fire Investigations Unit at 404-656-0533.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Man charged with murder after Bibb 911 dispatcher killed outside Macon bar

Atlanta officer charged with murder in Rayshard Brooks death, 2nd officer also charged