MACON, Ga. — A suspicious package found outside of a Macon bank before it opened turned out to be a box of rocks.

According to the Bibb Sheriff’s Office, a call came in for a suspicious package at the BB&T at 3525 Mercer University Dr. around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Employees there to open the bank reported finding a box outside that looked like a tackle box or a file box.

Deputies arrived and employees were asked to leave the parking lot until the scene was secured.

The Explosive Ordinance Disposal squad (EOD) found the box was just filled with rocks.

The sheriff’s office says that even though no one was injured, do not handle a package that appears to be suspicious.

MORE FROM MACON

RELATED: Macon 18-year-old found gunned down in car

RELATED: The Bibb zoning board has a full agenda next week. Here's what's on it