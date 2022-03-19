x
Irish Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner held in Dublin to celebrate St. Paddy's Day

The event was held at First United Methodist Church from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Credit: Kaleb Martin

DUBLIN, Ga. — People in Dublin got into the St. Patrick's Day spirit with an Irish Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner. 

On Saturday, visitors sampled mounds of their favorite Irish foods which included perfectly seasoned Irish corned beef and cabbage, boiled potatoes, fresh carrots as well as desserts and drinks. 

The church also held a Rolyn's Specialty Cakes and Pastries Bake Sale and and Annual Quilt Show. 

