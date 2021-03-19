The deadline to file taxes for 2020 is May 17, 2021.

MACON, Ga. — "I filed my taxes on February 3rd, it was accepted on February 13th, and I kept waiting and waiting, it said it was in process, and it still says it's in process," Barbra Storey said.

Storey says this is the longest she's ever had to wait to receive her tax returns.

"The numbers I've called, well, you can't talk to a human. All of the options they give you are automated, and it gives you nothing other than what you already know," Storey said.

Storey says she doesn't understand what is taking the IRS so long with her refund..

"Are they that bogged down and that understaffed?" she said

The answer is, yes.

On Wednesday, the IRS extended the tax filing deadline extension for those still filing 2020 taxes.

The original tax filing deadline for 2020 was April 15th, but now, it is May 17th.

Terry Parker with Clifton Lipford Hardison & Parker says, a big reason the deadline is being extended is because the IRS is still dealing with tax returns from last year.

"Many people are waiting on their refunds because with the COVID situation, they've reduced a workforce and they have not processed a lot of the returns," Parker said.

Parker says other reasons for the extension include recent law changes and changes in the repayment of the excess premium credits.

He says he thinks this extension from the IRS will give them some time to catch up and get these tax returns out.

He says it also gives taxpayers, extra time to pay their taxes without penalty.

"Now, from a tax preparer standpoint, it takes some of the pressure off of the preparer because we're trying to mesh all of these changes into the tax returns and it allows us to do what needs to be done," he said.