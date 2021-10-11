IRS files nearly $800K lien against city of Warner Robins

The federal agency filed the lien, claiming problems with the city's tax filings going as far back as 2015.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms held a news conference Wednesday morning to discuss a nearly $800,000 IRS lien against the city.

The federal agency filed the lien against the city last month, claiming problems with the city's tax filings going as far back as 2015. It says the International City owes the IRS $792,782.51 in fines and penalties.

The lien filed in Houston County Superior Court claims that the city filed incomplete or incorrect information at least five times and failed to file the quarterly Form 941 twice.

That details how much income taxes, Social Security taxes, and Medicare taxes they withheld from employee paychecks.

"This is not an issue of back taxes being owed, but an issue of mistakes in reporting and the notices of the reports of mistakes being ignored. Like you, I was shocked and deeply disappointed to hear these claims. I am especially ashamed at the misunderstanding of the subject matter of these claims," said Toms.

He says he's launching a full investigation to uncover what happened and that he's taking full responsibility in seeing the problem resolved.

"There are obviously those who would love nothing more than to make this an issue which derails my continued service to this city, but don’t be confused. Let me be clear… the office of the mayor does NOT keep the books for the city of Warner Robins," said Toms.

