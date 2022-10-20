IRS increases tax brackets to help Central Georgians beat inflation

These changes are for 2023, so you will see it counted on the return you file in 2024. There's no impact on your 2022 tax return

MACON, Ga. — Many say inflation is the top problem troubling the nation. Because of that, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is the latest to try and ease the burden. To do that, they're adjusting federal income tax brackets.

Here's how it works. The IRS increased all tax brackets by roughly 7%. That means you need to earn roughly 7% more to get into each of the higher tax brackets. If you don't get a 7% raise in 2023, this could help you pay less taxes on the same amount of income.

Some people outside of a certain tax bracket don't find it that useful.

"We're right on the cusp of one of the tax brackets, so them adjusting it this small amount isn't going to help us at all," Cathy Fortson said.

Fortson says it’s not enough to help her and other Americans wade the waters of inflation.

"It’s going to take a lot more than this small tax cut to help us with the groceries that we're having to buy and the gas prices we're having to deal with," she said.

The adjustment will move many people into lower tax brackets and pay a lower rate.

The agency has boosted the income thresholds for each bracket, applying to tax year 2023 for returns filed in 2024.

"For tax year 2023, the tax brackets were adjusted upward by almost 7.1% and that's a big adjustment compared to historic annual adjustments," Randy Goss with the Rosenberg Financial Group said.

Goss says it will affect everyone, even those in a certain age bracket.

"The standard deduction which refers to the income that's not subject to tax will also see an increase in 2023 by about 7% for people under 65, for those older than 65, you can expect to see an additional increase, too," Goss explained.

Keep in mind, everyone's tax situation is different and things may vary.