OCILLA, Ga. — The Irwin County Indians are asking for prayers after one of their football players was injured Monday in a hunting accident.

The team posted Tuesday that #7 Garland Benyard, a junior running back, was shot in the right shoulder late last night while hunting.

He was taken to the Irwin County Hospital, where he was met by the team and coaches. He was later transferred to a hospital in Macon to have the bullet removed.

The post says doctors decided against removing the bullet, and that Garland may be released Wednesday.

Irwin County will be going up against the Manchester Blue Devils in the GHSA Class A quarterfinals at home on Friday, Nov. 29.

Please join us in lifting prayers up to the Benyard family, as well as his friends, teammates and the rest of the Irwin County community.

Irwin County Indians The Indian's #7 Garland Benyard. There was a shooting accident Monda... y evening. Garland was shot in the right shoulder. He was taken to Irwin County Hospital where the Football Team, Coaches, and the Indian Nation gathered to pray. Garland was transferred to Macon to have the bullet removed, but doctors decided to not remove.

