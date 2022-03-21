'The market is so volatile': Is Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s gas-tax suspension working already?

AAA's Montrae Waiters says drivers won't see a big drop in prices yet and she's not sure if they'll stay low.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — It's been three days since Governor Brian Kemp suspended Georgia's gas tax, which is 29 cents per gallon, but have gas prices started to drop?

We went to gas stations in Warner Robins Monday to ask people how the fuel prices are looking and to explain why prices may be dropping, but not because of the tax cut.

April Evans works at a Circle K in Warner Robins. She says they have the cheapest gas in town at $3.54 for the general public.

"The highest I've seen the gas last week was $4.29 here,” she says, and people have noticed.

"Since the gas prices have dropped like that within the last couple days, I've seen a lot of people here buying gas,” says Evans.

Evans says that most of the people are there just to fuel up, just like Tamara Green, a business owner.

"Finding cheap gas is really like our mission when we go somewhere. We always check the gas prices,” she says.

Green explains that the high gas prices have been affecting their handyman business.

"Our diesel truck hasn't even left even moved from our yard because diesel is so expensive and so it's good to see it going down so that, maybe, we can get it out and do more things with it for the business,” Green says.

Gas prices are seeing extreme fluctuations right now. One gas station we saw had prices just as high as last week's numbers, and one right across the street that is almost a dollar less in price.

Montrae Waiters, AAA’s spokesperson, says there are a couple reasons for the shift in prices.

"Crude oil accounts for almost half of what gas prices are, as well as, not only state tax, but also local and city taxes that also come into play. That's one of the reasons you see gas prices fluctuate,” she says.

Waiters says drivers won't see a big drop in prices yet and she's not sure if they'll stay low.

"It's great that for this last past week, gas prices have been trending down, and even though we may see the fluctuation of crude oil prices -- because the market is so volatile right now -- we just don't know,” she says.

Waiters says the best thing for drivers to do is continue to save money at the pumps as they have been.