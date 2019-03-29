MACON, Ga. — Spring is the time of year for the worst of the seasonal allergy symptoms.

Delia Mobley is in town for the Cherry Blossom Festival. "I'm allergic to pine pollen, oak pollen, grass -- almost everything you enjoy in the south, I'm allergic to." Her allergies led to years of allergy shots and her doctor giving her an allergy regimen: Claritin in the morning and Singulair at night.

"I've always lived here, but it's a shame that I'm allergic to all that good stuff."

RELATED: Pollen is back in full swing

Mobley is not the only one. This year seems to have more pollen than usual, or so we think. Macon allergist Dr. David Plaxico says that's not the case.

He measures the pollen count weekly using a box, a formula, and a rod.

"It's just how many particles are in that count per meter cubed, so that's what we talk about, the pollen count," says Plaxico.

As of March 20, the pollen count in Macon was 1780, which is considered high, but he says this is not abnormal.

"It just depends on what they see, whereas the other trees are out there, but they're smaller particles, we can't see them."

Plaxico says the worst of it is pollen from pine trees, which is a majority of the pollen that we see on our sidewalks, cars, and in the air now.

Peak allergy season is almost over with the pine trees. Then, comes time for the grass, weeds, and molds over the summer.

RELATED: 'We wouldn't even be able to farm:' Pollen vital to growing produce, farmer says

To keep up with the pollen count in Macon, you can keep track on Dr. Plaxico's website.